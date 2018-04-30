Channing Tatum Shares A Photo Of His 'Sanctuary' Weeks After Split News

It's unclear where Channing actually is, but he does appear to be enjoying getting outside with some friends. Commenters on his Instagram account were quick to let Channing know they thought he was doing the right thing.

One commenter wrote, "Everyone needs a sanctuary for sanity now and then. Love you!"

Jenna and Channing shocked fans on April 2 when they announced they were splitting after 8 years of marriage. The couple also shares a daughter, Everly, 4.

The duo released a joint statement which said in part, "We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into "alternative facts.'"

"So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the post continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the statement continued.

Keep on healing, Channing!