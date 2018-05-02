Charlamagne Tha God Says Kim Kardashian Is Protecting Kanye West 'At All Costs'

Charlamagne Tha God says Kim Kardashian is standing behind her husband Kanye West no matter what. In an exclusive interview with Access correspondent Scott Evans, Charlamagne said that Kanye's hurtful comments about slavery and the black community haven't caused Kim to really step in and stop him. Instead, she's protecting him.

"When you have kids, you're not just thinking for yourself anymore. You're not just gung-ho with the opinions and the comments. But clearly that's not a problem," Charlamagne Tha God said of Kanye's recent behavior. "He said Kim is the one who is holding him down. Kim is in charge of this figure that we know as Kanye West."

"She is the person who is protecting Kanye at all costs," Charlamagne Tha God dished.

Charlamagne Tha God said Kanye needs someone in his life who will shut down his commentary, especially after he went on a rant during an interview with TMZ where he blamed black people for 400 years of slavery.

Charlamagne said Kanye's comments were not only disrespectful, but it was not the Kanye that the community had grown to love and respect.

"His super power is also his weakness. Kanye is the type of person that if you tell not to do something, he's going to go at it even harder. That's great when you're putting out a song called 'Jesus Walks' and radio doesn't want to play it… that's great when you're talking to Sway and you're standing up for LGBT. It is great when you're on stage saying that George Bush don't care about black people," Charlamagne shared.

But he said it's not great for Kanye to support President Donald Trump.

"But it's not great when we are telling you not to stand next to somebody we consider a bigot, and you're like, 'nah I am gonna throw this 'Make America Great Again' hat on again,' even though America has never been great for minorities —ever."

Charlamagne said he approached Kanye about the comments he made about slavery.

"I told him it was a terrible look and I told him it was a stupid comment. I said that you need to apologize to the black community. We love Kanye West. Kanye West was our spokesperson for a long time… so why are you hurting a community that has been so loyal to you?"

