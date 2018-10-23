Charli XCX Says 'Auto-Tune Is The Savior' While On Tour With Taylor Swift

Auto-tune: musical savior or major performance no-no?
Charli XCX says it is "the savior" of her life during her super pumped-up performances while she is out on tour with Taylor Swift.
The 26-year-old is known for her energetic performances and is often seen covering the entirety of the stage as she dances around during her set. She got real about how important it is to use a little tune-up in order to make her voice sound pitch-perfect when she's on stage.
Charli XCX, Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift perform onstage during opening night of Taylor Swift's 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Getty Images)
"Auto-tune is the savior of my life; I don’t see it as a bad thing," the English singer told The Daily Telegraph.
The "Boys" songstress knows that the use of auto-tune is typically frowned upon, and most artists would never admit to using it.
"I know there is a stigma that if you use auto-tune, you're not a real artist," she continued. "I don’t have the strongest voice, my voice is good when I focus and concentrate but I'm not focusing when I'm performing live, I'm partying."
"It doesn’t make you less of an artist," she said.
Charli XCX is still down under with Taylor, having performed in their most recent show at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, Oct. 19.
So, we definitely have mixed emotions about this…but we appreciate the honesty!