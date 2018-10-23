Charli XCX Says 'Auto-Tune Is The Savior' While On Tour With Taylor Swift

Auto-tune: musical savior or major performance no-no?

Charli XCX says it is "the savior" of her life during her super pumped-up performances while she is out on tour with Taylor Swift.

The 26-year-old is known for her energetic performances and is often seen covering the entirety of the stage as she dances around during her set. She got real about how important it is to use a little tune-up in order to make her voice sound pitch-perfect when she's on stage.