Charlie Puth Dedicates His Song 'See You Again' To Demi Lovato At His New Jersey Concert

Charlie Puth is sharing his love and well-wishes for Demi Lovato.

Charlie dedicated his touching song "See You Again" to Demi at his Camden, New Jersey, concert, following her apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Ahead of the song, he gave a shoutout to the "Sober" singer.

"This song goes out to Demi Lovato. I hope she makes a quick, quick recovery and our prayers are with her," Puth told fans before performing his and Wiz Khalifa's "Furious 7" hit from 2015.

On Tuesday, a rep for Lovato told Access in a statement that Demi is recovering following an apparent drug overdose.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now," the statement read.

Charlie was one of many celebrities and fans who shared their prayers for Demi on Tuesday. Lady Gaga, Ruby Rose, Joe Jonas and more big names sent messages to the star over social media and well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

