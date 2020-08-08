Charlize Theron Celebrates Birthday With Daughters On A Zoom Party

Charlize Theron is celebrating her 45th birthday in true quarantine style!

The actress took to Instagram to give fans an inside look of how she marked her milestone birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My first virtual birthday party… I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in,” the star quipped alongside a photo of the virtual party, which showed the star laughing with her two daughters August, 5, and Jackson, 8, in the bottom corner.

Adding, “Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes! 2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure.”

Charlize’s famous friends were quick to send birthday wishes in the comments section of the post.

“Happy Birthday to the fiercest Queen of them all!” Reese Witherspoon penned.

January Jones echoed, “Happy Birthday love!!”

The celebration comes just a week after the Oscar winner showed off her epic transformation for “Mad Max” with a jaw-dropping throwback video of herself shaving her own head for the role.

Charlize gave fans the behind-the-scenes peek in honor of a drive-in screening of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the Grove in Los Angeles, which she tweeted was the perfect opportunity for her to revisit the Oscar-nominated film – and, of course, her legendary character!

“Was so nice to escape the house for a night in safe way, and I so appreciate everyone for rocking their masks all night and keeping socially distant in their cars,” she wrote on Instagram about the event.

