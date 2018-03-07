Charlize Theron Says 'Black Panther' Is Breaking Barriers & It Helps Her Kids Feel Less Isolated

Charlize Theron says "Black Panther" has changed her children's lives and it couldn't have come sooner.

"This is an incredible moment," she told Access in an interview on the red carpet at "Gringo." "This movie should have been here a long time ago. I'm so happy that I am lucky enough to be alive at this moment, with the women's movement happening, and with 'Wonder Woman' and 'Black Panther,' and just movies that people consistently told us would never work."

Charlize, who was born in South Africa, says the important message that "Black Panther" promotes has really helped her as a mother of two black children.

"I love that those barriers are being broken. Glass ceilings are being broken, and my kids are very aware of that every single day. And of course for me as a mother watching that happening, I'm so happy that my kids will get to watch all of that work and not have to feel so isolated."

Charlize adopted her son, Jackson, from South Africa, in 2012 and adopted her daughter, August, in 2015.

The 42-year-old actress' sentiments about "Black Panther" is shared by another famous Hollywood mom. Sandra Bullock told Access at the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday that she was nearly brought to tears when she met the cast of the hit Marvel film on Sunday because the movie meant so much to her as a mother. Sandra also has two black children, son, Louis, and daughter, Laila.



