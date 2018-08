We've got our first up-close look at Mulan!

Disney released the first picture of Mulan played by Liu Yifei from their live-action remake, which is currently filming in New Zealand and China. In the snap, Liu is intently looking at the camera as she wields her sword, officially showing off how fierce Hua Mulan really is.

What do you think of her look?

Mulan will open in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020.