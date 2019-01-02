Netflix has released a new trailer for British comedy drama series “Sex Education” – and it has some major binge-worthy potential!

Created and written by Laurie Nunn, “Sex Education” follows the life of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an inexperienced, awkward teen who is the son of Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), an outspoken sex therapist.

Despite many uncomfortable conversations about sex with his inquisitive mother, Otis is not exactly an expert on the subject. But, when his home life is uncovered at school, he decides to use his limited knowledge on the topic to increase his popularity.

With the help of his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and the infamous high school bad girl Maeve (Emma Mackey), Otis opens up a sex therapy clinic to help his peers work through their *interesting* sexual issues.

“Sex Education” premieres on Netflix Jan. 16.

Check out the full trailer below: