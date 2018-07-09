Cheryl Burke Meets The Sister She Never Knew She Had After Her Father's Death

Cheryl Burke has found the silver lining after her father's passing.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro revealed she recently met her sister for the first time shortly after their dad's death in March. Cheryl shared a sweet selfie with her long-lost sibling on Instagram on Monday, July 9, and the sisters clearly share striking similarities with dark hair, dark eyes and freckles.

"With my father's passing came a lot of darkness but there was also a lot of light - I found my sister who I had never known," Cheryl captioned the photo. "We recently met for the first time and it was such a surreal experience to walk into a room to meet and walk out feeling like we had known each other forever. In her I see the same drive and passion that our dad had and there's clearly a major family resemblance. It may have taken 30 years to find each other, but I am so excited to have another sister for life."