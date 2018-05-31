Chip Gaines Celebrates 15 Year Wedding Anniversary With Joanna Gaines!

Chip Gaines shared the sweetest post to his wife, Joanna Gaines, in honor of their 15 year wedding anniversary! The former HGTV star took to Twitter to share a sweet little poem for Jo.
"15 years.. where’d they go15 years.. I’d like to know 15 more, to God I pray 15 more just to make her day
Happy anniversary sweet girl!"
Chip and Joanna revealed in their hit TV series "Fixer Upper" that they actually met while Joanna was working at her dad's Waco tire shop and was a bit of a local celebrity appearing in the commercials for the shop. Chip couldn't get enough of sweet Joanna and made sure to pop into the tire shop and eventually wooed her! The duo share four children and have another baby on the way. Joanna is expected to give birth to baby No. 5 this summer.
Happy anniversary Chip and Jo!