Chloe Bennet Kisses Logan Paul In Gushy Photo: 'I Love You'

Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet stop by the Marvel booth to pose with the Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, Calif (Getty Images)
Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul are going strong!
Chloe shared a steamy smooch over the weekend and she made sure to share the PDA on her Instagram. She captioned the smooch-tastic picture, "Oh darling, you will be good to me won’t you? Because we’re going to have a strange life. —————— Quoting Hemingway underneath an insta pic lives in a special subsection of cringe that I don’t usually like to visit. BUT I can’t help it. It’s the only caption that makes sense. Love you. @loganpaul."
Chloe notably referenced Hemingway as she gushed over her love.
It's been a busy weekend for Logan. He appeared in a fight night against fellow social media star KSI and shared all the details from their boxing face-off. Following the fight, the happy couple took off for Paris and Chloe documented their loved-up getaway on her Instagram Story.
The couple, who confirmed they were dating in mid July, haven't been shy about their love for each other. Earlier in the summer, Logan said her wanted to have babies with his lady love and if it happened sooner rather than later, that would be fine with him. Looks like these two are still hot for each other!