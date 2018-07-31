Chloë Grace Moretz Responded To Kim Kardashian's Shade In The Best Way Possible

This sparked a back-and-forth social media feud that Kim never let go of. This past February, the 37-year-old even celebrated Valentine's Day by sending her "lovers" and "haters" bottles of her KIMOJI HEARTS perfume. Unsurprisingly, Chloë made the "haters" list—along with celebs like Blac Chyna and Wendy Williams.

On Monday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen got the tea on what Chloë did with that shady gift.

"I didn’t even get it, my publicist just took it," she said. "I didn’t even open it. I didn’t have it. No, I never saw it. I literally got a video of it from my publicist and they were like, 'They sent this, so we just kept it.' I was like, okay. Cool. Thanks?"