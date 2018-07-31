Chloë Grace Moretz Responded To Kim Kardashian's Shade In The Best Way Possible

(Getty Images)
Chloë Grace Moretz isn't keeping up with Kim Kardashian's drama.
The 21-year-old actress has been caught in a longstanding feud with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" squad since 2016 after throwing shade at one of Kim's naked selfies on Twitter. "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies," she replied to the snap.
This sparked a back-and-forth social media feud that Kim never let go of. This past February, the 37-year-old even celebrated Valentine's Day by sending her "lovers" and "haters" bottles of her KIMOJI HEARTS perfume. Unsurprisingly, Chloë made the "haters" list—along with celebs like Blac Chyna and Wendy Williams.
On Monday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen got the tea on what Chloë did with that shady gift.
"I didn’t even get it, my publicist just took it," she said. "I didn’t even open it. I didn’t have it. No, I never saw it. I literally got a video of it from my publicist and they were like, 'They sent this, so we just kept it.' I was like, okay. Cool. Thanks?"
The late-night host asked if Chloë heard from fellow Kardashian-enemy Taylor Swift after the incident. Unfortunately the actress never got an invite to join the "Bad Blood" squad, but she has nothing but "mad love" for the popstar.
"No, I didn't hear anything," she revealed. "But I think that I really like her new album and I like the new path that she's on in her career. It seems very honest. It seems very real. She seems like she's really killing it right now."