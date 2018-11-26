Chris Brown Commented On Ex Rihanna's Instagram Pic And Fans Freaked Out

Chris Brown left a comment on ex-girlfriend Rihanna's sexy Instagram post on Saturday and fans were not having it.

On Nov. 24 Rihanna posted some steamy topless photos of herself lounging on a bed in a pair of red Savage X Fenty underwear that say "Naughty" on the elastic waistband. She teamed the salty look with black stockings, heels, and long black gloves.

We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season! @savagexfenty just dropped The Ultimate Gift Guide to help you shop gifts for everybody in ya life !! Hit up SavageX.com to get 50% off everything for a limited time!

The 29-year-old rapper commented on one of the photos with the blushing, surprised emoji, which was enough to send her fans into a spiral.

Fans were clearly upset over Chris' commentary following the couple's messy separation years ago. In 2009, Chris was arrested hours before the Grammy Awards for assaulting Rihanna during a domestic altercation.

In August of 2009, he was sentenced to 5 years of probation and was required to complete 180 days of community service while being admitted to an anti-domestic violence program.

He was not able to reconcile things with the "Stay" singer until 2013, when the couple dated on and off again for a few months.

Rihanna has yet to respond to Chris' Instagram comments, but fans have made it clear that he should stay away.

