Chris Carmack Will Be The Hottest Doctor On 'Grey's Anatomy' Next Season

Chris Carmack is headed to Grey Sloan Memorial!

ABC announced that Chris will be joining the cast of "Grey's Anatomy" to play a super sexy orthopedic surgeon that they affectionally call the "Ortho God."

The big news comes after Chris was looking for a home after the sixth season of "Nashville" wrapped last week. Chris played the beloved country music cowboy Will Lexington on the ABC-turned-CMT drama. Chris became a series regular on "Nashville" after fans became endeared to his character's struggle to come out as gay in the country music community.

It looks like Chris will have to retire his jeans, but we can't wait to see how great he looks in scrubs!