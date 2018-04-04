Chris Evans' Heroic Butt Steals Spotlight In New 'Avengers' Promo

Chris Evans may be starring in the most-anticipated film of the year, but it's his butt that has people talking.
The new posters for Marvel's upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" hit social media on Wednesday, with the film's stars sharing epic shots of their characters. However, fans were quickly distracted by Chris' poster, where his pose puts his impressive rear on full display.
"It's all been leading up to this," the actor captioned the pic. Suited up as Captain America, Chris' back faces the camera as he looks off into the distance.
While it gives no context to the film, there's plenty to look at.
Looks like Marvel knows how to market to everyone.
"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters April 28, and will be available to screen in IMAX 3D (just saying).