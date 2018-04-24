Chris Evans & His Brother Scott Evans Reveals Their Childhood Antics On Seth Meyers

Chris Evans may have skipped the "Avengers: Infinity War" premiere, but he made up for it in spades by stopping by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and playing a game with his brother Scott Evans where they quizzed each other on how'll they know each other.

The brothers dished on their first kiss, what their favorite books and movies are, where they used to hide Monopoly money and what lies they told as kids.

Chris also revealed the epic ruse he pulled on his first grade classmates.

Check out the hilarious video below.