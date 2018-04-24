Chris Evans Skipped The 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere & Marvel Fans Freaked Out

Nearly the entire "Avengers" cast assembled for the "Infinity War" global premiere in Los Angeles on Monday – except for their captain.
Chris Evans missed the epic superhero squad reunion because he's currently starring in the Broadway show, "Lobby Hero." While fans were happy to see Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and more of the original "Avengers" back in action, Captain America was surely missed.
Fans hilariously mocked Chris' absence on Twitter.
After facing this viral outcry, the 36-year-old actor shared a sweet message to fans on Twitter on Tuesday.
"So sorry I couldn’t be at the premiere last night!! I really wanted to, but my theater schedule wouldn’t allow," he wrote. "From what I gather, it was an amazing night and I couldn’t be more proud of @Russo_Brothers and everyone at @MarvelStudios for knocking ANOTHER one out of the park!"
"Avengers: Infinity War" his theaters this Friday on April 27.