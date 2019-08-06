Chris Harrison Gives Blake Horstmann Advice Amid ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Disaster: ‘Stay Away From Stagecoach’

Chris Harrison has some advice for Blake Horstmann!

The “Bachelor in Paradise” host sounded off on the 30-year-old contestant’s “messy” love triangle with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman when he sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss Season 6 of ABC’s summer reality series.

“Paradise is not paradise for Blake,” Chris admitted. “It was a disaster of his own doing, by the way. He laid all the mines and then stepped on every mine in the minefield. Just a mess. Obviously, number one, he needs to never go to another music festival. Stay away from Stagecoach.”

WATCH: Chris Harrison Weighs In On Tyler C.’s Night With Gigi Hadid

In Monday night’s premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Caelynn dropped the bombshell that she hooked up with Blake — the night after he had already hooked up with Kristina!

“If there are a list of rules, let’s say 100, he broke 99 of those rules,” Chris explained. “And I don’t even know which one he abided by. Complete and utter disaster. So, is he a bad guy? No. He’s probably not a horrible human being, so let’s take it easy as far as that goes. He’s not the devil. But he really made a lot of mistakes.”

WATCH: Demi Burnett Slams Trolls Hating On Her For Coming Out

Chris also addressed Demi Burnett’s romance with a woman this season. “There’s going to be blowback, there will be negative criticism, from all sides,” he said. “And we’re prepared for it. I’m proud of Demi and I’m proud of the way we handled it. Clearly, it’s beyond time to be shown and more of that needs to be shown on camera. It’s a beautiful thing and so we just wanted to show that love is for everybody.”

— Gabi Duncan