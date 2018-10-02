Chris Hemsworth Admits He Isn't Comfortable With His Wealth: 'I Feel Gross About It'

Chris Hemsworth hasn't quite adjusted to one major component of celebrity life.
The Marvel superstar got candid about his reluctance to embrace financial success, telling GQ Australia in a new interview that he is still uncomfortable with his newfound wealth since being catapulted onto the Hollywood A-list.
"I feel gross about it," he said, explaining how his childhood experience with money continues to influence him.
(Pacific Coast News)
"I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad's help," the 35-year-old recalled. "I didn't even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something."
Now, Chris said his perspective has only deepened throughout his journey as a father. The "Bad Times at the El Royale" star has three children with his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and Chris shared how he hopes to influence their attitude about true worth.
"When I think about my kids, I don't want them to miss that joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way," he told the mag. "The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."
His background played a different role when Chris was first considering an acting career. The Aussie admitted to GQ Australia that he was initially drawn to the possibility of finding economic security in showbiz. However, once it actually started to happen, he began questioning his original intent.
"Once you get the jobs, you wonder did you actually just want to be famous? Was it purely about money? An artistic expression?" he said. "I've arrived at a place of truth and while the attraction was a few things, one was definitely financially."
Ultimately, Chris realized that his goal was to prevent history from repeating itself – and it's safe to say he's achieved that in spades.
"I did not want to be broke, like we'd been broke when we grew up. I wanted to take care of my parents and my family," he said.
That doesn't mean Chris doesn't wonder what might have been. The actor went on to consider how maintaining focus on his family could have impacted his career, including whether he would have chosen different projects if his loved ones weren't there to take top priority.
"There's definitely a couple of films I could've put way more energy into but I was like, 'No, I'd rather be with my kids,'" he said.
Adding, "I don't regret that but I'm aware."
Even Thor can't do it all, but it sounds like Chris is exactly where he needs to be.
-- Erin Biglow