Chris Hemsworth Admits He Isn't Comfortable With His Wealth: 'I Feel Gross About It'

"When I think about my kids, I don't want them to miss that joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way," he told the mag. "The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."

His background played a different role when Chris was first considering an acting career. The Aussie admitted to GQ Australia that he was initially drawn to the possibility of finding economic security in showbiz. However, once it actually started to happen, he began questioning his original intent.

"Once you get the jobs, you wonder did you actually just want to be famous? Was it purely about money? An artistic expression?" he said. "I've arrived at a place of truth and while the attraction was a few things, one was definitely financially."

Ultimately, Chris realized that his goal was to prevent history from repeating itself – and it's safe to say he's achieved that in spades.