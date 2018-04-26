Chris Hemsworth Blames Matt Damon For Run-Ins With Snakes & Jellyfish In Australia

Australia is known for having some of the most dangerous and poisonous creatures in the world, but Chris Hemsworth has always followed the age-old adage that "they're more afraid of you than you are of them." Well, that's until his "Avengers" pal Matt Damon came along.



During an appearance on "Ellen" on Thursday, Chris revealed that every time that Matt and his family come to Australia, they have a run-in with a pretty serious predator, and he's blaming the whole thing on Matt.

During the Damon family's first trip to Australia to visit the Hemsworth's, Matt's daughter was stung by a jellyfish. Chris admitted to Ellen it was "one of the worst I’ve ever seen." At the time, the family sprang to action and got her to medical care immediately.