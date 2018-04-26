Chris Hemsworth Blames Matt Damon For Run-Ins With Snakes & Jellyfish In Australia

Australia is known for having some of the most dangerous and poisonous creatures in the world, but Chris Hemsworth has always followed the age-old adage that "they're more afraid of you than you are of them." Well, that's until his "Avengers" pal Matt Damon came along.
During an appearance on "Ellen" on Thursday, Chris revealed that every time that Matt and his family come to Australia, they have a run-in with a pretty serious predator, and he's blaming the whole thing on Matt.
During the Damon family's first trip to Australia to visit the Hemsworth's, Matt's daughter was stung by a jellyfish. Chris admitted to Ellen it was "one of the worst I’ve ever seen." At the time, the family sprang to action and got her to medical care immediately.
After that scary encounter, Chris assured Matt that things really weren't that bad Down Under.
"He gives it a second shot, Australia," Chris told Ellen about his pal. "We pull up to the café. He gets out of the car. He takes one step and takes a six-foot jump backwards and goes, 'Oh my god, oh my god!' Huge big snake and he stood straight on him."
Chris said Matt insisted Australia wasn't nearly as safe as he originally suggested. But the Marvel star says he's got one reason for that — Matt.
"I’m like, 'You know what, you’re the problem!' It’s not Australia."
