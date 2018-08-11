Chris Hemsworth Gets Superhero Wishes For His 35th Birthday

Chris Hemsworth gets super birthday wishes from his Avengers pals and more!

The 35-year-old posted a birthday selfie on Instagram Saturday with his wife Elsa Pataky and the b-day love poured in.

"Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles, I'll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin," Chris wrote, name-checking "Deadpool's" Ryan Reynolds.

Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles , I’ll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin #bestbirthdayever @elsapatakyconfidential

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt chimed in, "Happy birthday buddy!!!!" While Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, wrote "Happy 12th birthday, babyface," and serenaded Chris in a post of his own.

Chris commented on Brolin's birthday ballad, declaring it "glorious just glorious."

Maybe not as good as @leonbridgesofficial but Happy Birthday, man, from the deepest part of my trachea. @chrishemsworth ????????????

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

Even non-Marvel friends got in on the fun. "Wonder Woman" Gal Gadot wished the "Thor" star a "happy happy birthday." Henry Cavill of "Justice League" sent a super "happy birthday mate!" Jessica Chastain and Dwayne Johnson sent their birthday tidings.

Chris' younger brother Liam Instagrammed a hilarious memory from when they were kids and called his big bro his "hero."

Happy birthday @chrishemsworth I remember the first time I ever threw a knife at your head, there was this look of pure fear in your eyes. You’ve come a long way from that scared little kid...proud of you. You’re my hero. Love u heaps and heaps.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Happiest of birthdays, Chris!

