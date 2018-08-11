Chris Hemsworth Gets Superhero Wishes For His 35th Birthday

Chris Hemsworth gets super birthday wishes from his Avengers pals and more!

The 35-year-old posted a birthday selfie on Instagram Saturday with his wife Elsa Pataky and the b-day love poured in.

"Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles, I'll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin," Chris wrote, name-checking "Deadpool's" Ryan Reynolds.