Chris Hemsworth Invites A New Member To The Avengers — Usain Bolt

The Avengers just got a speedy new person in their crew!
Chris Hemsworth posted a hilarious photo on Thursday showing off the newest member of their crime-fighting crew of superheroes and it's none other than lightning fast runner, Usain Bolt.
In the fun snap, Chris and Usain posed doing the Jamaican runner's signature point. The Aussie actor captioned the snap, "Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018."
Yeah, that's right he just shaded The Flash in his caption, because Usain is that quick. The Olympic gold medalist is considered the fastest man in the world and currently holds the World Record for the 100M, which he completed in a jaw dropping 9.58 seconds.
Chris met Usain during the Commonwealth Games this week. He previously posted that he was hanging out at the athletic games with his mom and dad and pal.
We'd be the first to say, welcome to Marvel if Usain really was going to join Thor, Iron Man and more of our faves.