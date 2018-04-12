Chris Hemsworth Invites A New Member To The Avengers — Usain Bolt

The Avengers just got a speedy new person in their crew!

Chris Hemsworth posted a hilarious photo on Thursday showing off the newest member of their crime-fighting crew of superheroes and it's none other than lightning fast runner, Usain Bolt.

In the fun snap, Chris and Usain posed doing the Jamaican runner's signature point. The Aussie actor captioned the snap, "Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018."