Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Insane Abs During A Shirtless Workout

"Outdoor session in London for MIB!! Cheers to @zocobodypro for posing as an alien and letting me beat up on him," Chris captioned the post. "Sorry for the boot in the face 😬😁 #MenInBlack

In the video, which can only be described as a masterful piece of art, the actor shows off his insane abs and bulging biceps as he spars with a trainer. Despite being a professional, the trainer is no match for the power of Thor. Chris accidentally kicks him in the face during their heated match, eventually taking a victory lap by riding off into the sunset on his back.