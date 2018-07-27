Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Insane Abs During A Shirtless Workout

Reason No. 1,678,380 why Chris Hemsworth is the world's man crush every day.
The Aussie actor is putting in some major work ahead of starring in the highly-anticipated "Men In Black" spin-off. On Friday, Chris shared a hot video of his shirtless training session to his Instagram
"Outdoor session in London for MIB!! Cheers to @zocobodypro for posing as an alien and letting me beat up on him," Chris captioned the post. "Sorry for the boot in the face 😬😁 #MenInBlack
In the video, which can only be described as a masterful piece of art, the actor shows off his insane abs and bulging biceps as he spars with a trainer. Despite being a professional, the trainer is no match for the power of Thor. Chris accidentally kicks him in the face during their heated match, eventually taking a victory lap by riding off into the sunset on his back.
The "Men in Black" reboot also stars Tessa Thompson as Chris' right-hand woman, with Emma Thompson also reprising her role of Agent O—the chief of the "Men in Black" organization. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but the movie is set to begin production in London this month.
Looks like Chris is already well equipped to kick some alien butt!