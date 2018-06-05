Chris Hemsworth's Stunt Double Is Just As Hot As He Is

Why have one Chris Hemsworth when you can have two?

The "Avengers" star is famous for his insanely ripped body, but it's time to meet the man whose biceps rival that of the god of thunder himself – hit stunt double!

Well that's a wrappppppp on Ragnarok AKA Thor 3, epic little 3 week reshoot! Cannot wait to see the finished article in November! Always a blast with this legend @chrishemsworth and @taikawaititi #genius @zocobodypro @azzagrist @luca_vannella @danblacklock08 see you soon boys for more avengers ???????? wallop #thor #ragnarok #marvel #disney #avengers

A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@bobbydazzler84) on

Bobby Holland Hanton is a 33-year-old stuntman who has filled in for Chris on blockbusters like "Snow White and the Huntsman," "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Thor: Ragnarok." While Bobby has also worked with Marvel stars Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds, he definitely looks more like a long lost Hemsworth brother.

Pouts are out again and so is the huntsman winters war..... Go see it peeps

A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@bobbydazzler84) on

TBT me and the big dog @chrishemsworth just running through some fights before we let him loose on those bad guys!!!! #beast #godluckbadguys #thorring #thor #thorragnarok #marvel #disney #avenger #crushing #warrior #unlease #machine

A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@bobbydazzler84) on

I think it’s about time for pout Wednesday...... @chrishemsworth @taikawaititi this should be a thing every Wednesday wallllllop #chrishemsworth #taikawaititi #thor #thorragnarok #disney #marvel #avengerssoon #australia

A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@bobbydazzler84) on

Not only do they make movie magic together, but the two hunks have become buddies off screen as well. The stuntman has documented his bromance with Chris on social media for years, naturally showing off their buff bods.

"One of the best people I know.....FACT," Bobby captioned this snap.

Happy birthday to this absolute legend, have a great day mate! One of the best people I know.....FACT! Much love brother @chrishemsworth #legend #winner #thor #avengers #avengerstraining

A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@bobbydazzler84) on

Happy birthday to this absolute John legend!!! Bring on UFC 202 @chrishemsworth @azzagrist @zocobodypro #sundayfundaycomingsoon

A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@bobbydazzler84) on

And that's a wrap Thor 3 ragnarok.... good bye GC Australia thank you for looking after me! Thanks legend as always @chrishemsworth best team ever and can't wait to go again next year!!!! And little Lowey @littlelowey @chrishemsworth was a highlight of the movie having him out with us as little Thor ???????? #goodtimes #thor #thorragnarok #marvel

A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@bobbydazzler84) on

Bobby may just be the only other person mighty enough to wield Thor's hammer! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News