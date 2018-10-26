Chris Hemsworth's Trainer Is Spilling The Beans On Chris' Shredded Body

Listen up, fitness people (which may or may not be us), because Chris Hemsworth's trainer is spilling the tea on how Chris gets that insanely shredded body!

The bad news? It may just require being a 6'4, blonde god with a chef and private gym –Oh, and also a "tonne of cash" according to Chris' personal trainer.

Luke Zocchi, the man behind who has been helping "Thor" sculpt his abs gave us a candid view of the hard work that goes into the perfect superhero physique.