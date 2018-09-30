Chris Martin Calms Audience After Fear Of Gunshots At The Global Citizen Festival

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin calmed the audience at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday after the audience thought there may have been funnier.

During the concert, a barrier fell down and made a loud noise, which caused may audience members to panic. The 41-year-old singer sprang to action and took the stage alongside NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly to calm the audience and assure them that there was no gunfire.

A video was shared by MSNBC of the scary moment and Chris' quick-thinking commentary.