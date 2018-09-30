Chris Martin Calms Audience After Fear Of Gunshots At The Global Citizen Festival

Chris Martin speaks onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation in Central Park on September 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin calmed the audience at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday after the audience thought there may have been funnier.
During the concert, a barrier fell down and made a loud noise, which caused may audience members to panic. The 41-year-old singer sprang to action and took the stage alongside NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly to calm the audience and assure them that there was no gunfire.
A video was shared by MSNBC of the scary moment and Chris' quick-thinking commentary.
"There's no need to push people out of the way. What happened was that a barrier fell down," he said in a video shared on Twitter by MSNBC. "Of course it caused people to be a little bit frightened. But nobody is trying to hurt anybody and you're all safe. I just want to tell you that. As far as I know, when you guys are ready, we can watch Janet Jackson."
The Global Citizen Festival has been a beloved concert in New York City for years and brings out a slew of celebrities, both performers and activists, to help explain initiatives around the world that your dollars can go to.
While Chris was performing at the Global Citizens Festival, his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow was out on the other side of New York getting married to Brad Falchuk.