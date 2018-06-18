Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are All Smiles On A Picnic Together

While it's not clear if the outing was of the romantic nature, it's hard to ignore the blissful smiles both Chris and Katherine had on their faces.

This is Chris's first Father's Day as a single dad. He and ex Anna Faris separated in August 2017 and share a 5-year-old son named Jack. Jack seemed to be spending the holiday with his mother.

While this is the first we've seen of Chris potentially moving on, Anna has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, since at least October, when they were first spotted out together.

Chris may have not spent Father's Day with his kiddo, but he hasn't been short on quality time with this little cutie. Chris regularly shares photos of his and Jack's adventures together from hanging out at Universal Studios Hollywood to hanging out on their ranch.