Chris Pratt Gets Real About His Divorce From Anna Faris: 'It's Not Ideal'

Chris Pratt is finally taking a bite out of the headlines surrounding his split from Anna Faris.
The 38-year-old covers Entertainment Weekly's Summer Movie Preview for his upcoming blockbuster "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and he got candid about his breakup.
"Divorce sucks," Chris told EW. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."
Anna echoed a similar sentiment about life after divorce in April's Women's Health cover story.
"What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren't rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack," she said.
The couple first met on the 2007 film, "Take Me Home Tonight," and went on to tie the knot on July 9, 2009. They welcomed 5-year-old son Jack in August 2012. Both Anna and Chris announced their separation on Aug. 7, 2017 after 8 years of marriage.
News of their split shocked fans and sparked social media speculation, but both stars maintain that there is nothing but love between them.
"It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together," Anna previously told People. "All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."