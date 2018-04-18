Chris Pratt Gets Real About His Divorce From Anna Faris: 'It's Not Ideal'

Chris Pratt is finally taking a bite out of the headlines surrounding his split from Anna Faris.

The 38-year-old covers Entertainment Weekly's Summer Movie Preview for his upcoming blockbuster "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and he got candid about his breakup.

"Divorce sucks," Chris told EW. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."



