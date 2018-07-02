Chris Pratt Has A Hilarious Response To Chadwick Boseman's Rocket Raccoon Selfie!

Chris Pratt has a seriously "marvelous" sense of humor!

The 39-year-old actor had a hilarious quip back to Chadwick Boseman after the "Black Panther" star posted a selfie with "Guardians of the Galaxy's" Rocket Raccoon.

"He kept asking for a selfie. @prattprattpratt come get your boy. #Avengers #FBF 📷: @realaddison," Chadwick posted on his Twitter. 

Chris joked back to Chadwick, "Dude!!! Watch his paws! On Rocket’s home planet a “selfie” means something completely different."

Chris' character Star-Lord and Rocket have a pretty close relationship in "Guardians of the Galaxy" — so it would make sense that he knows a thing or two about taking selfies with his furry friend. 

