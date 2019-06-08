Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Tie The Knot In ‘Intimate’ California Ceremony (Reports)

Roughly a year after their whirlwind romance began, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are husband and wife!

The “Avengers: Endgame” star and the children’s book author got married on Saturday afternoon in Montecito, Calif., multiple sources report.

The lovebirds wed around 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time at San Ysidro Ranch, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, The Daily Mail reports. Photos obtained by the outlet show Katherine’s bridesmaids wearing blush pink dresses at the ranch, as well as what appears to be the bride in a strapless princess gown.

According to People, Katherine and Chris were both elated to be making things official.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine,” an insider told the outlet. “She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”

The night before their nuptials, Chris and Katherine held their wedding rehearsal at the home of the former’s “Parks and Recreation” co-star Rob Lowe, according to TMZ.

Chris popped the question to the University of Southern California graduate in January after seven months of dating.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of he and his fiancée embracing shortly after the proposal. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️.”

The pair’s wedding is Katherine’s first and Chris’ second. The funnyman was previously married to Anna Faris, with whom he shares their 6-year-old son, Jack.

