Chris Pratt Pokes Fun At Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Cooking Skills: ‘Did It Go Well? No’

Chris Pratt loves to poke fun!

The actor shared a snap on IG of a charred bagel bite that his wifey Katherine Schwarzenegger apparently tried to make.

“Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all,” he wrote.

“To quote Rocky Balboa, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward.’ The caption continues.”As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance.”

“I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you,” the caption concludes.

Fans loved the playful post and sounded off in the comments.

“You’re a d*ck. I mean that in the nicest way possible lol I thought this was hilarious,” one person said.

“That’s a freakin bagel bite!?!?!? Damn, I never wouldve guessed that. I thought it was a burnt scallop,” another commented next to laughing emojis.

“And here I thought I was the only one who could burn food in the microwave!” a third chimed in.

Chris seems to be super hsppy with his wife. He previously spoke with Access Hollywood and gave an update about married life – check out the full interview below

— Stephanie Swaim