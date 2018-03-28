Chris Pratt Says It's 'Love At First Sight' With His New Longhorn Cow!

Chris Pratt's new lady is home on the range!
The "Avengers: Infinity War" actor, who has been spending a lot of time at his Washington farm this year, welcomed a new animal into the family -- a sweet, brown-and-white longhorn cow.
"Love at first sight," Chris wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of the four-legged beauty. "This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas. She's adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl!"
Chris has been sharing a bevy of #farmlife photos in recent weeks, including snaps of his flock of sheep. Last month, he introduced Prince Rupert, a brown ram, to his Instagram followers and shared a funny story about his misadventures grooming the animal.
"I wrestled him so we could trim his hooves. Livin' that #farmlife givin' ol Prince Rupert a mani pedi. All good," he wrote in part. "When you get him on his butt like this and he just chills out and starts to get sleepy. It's the cutest thing. He's so cuddly when he's not trying to wrestle you and smash your knees for steppin' up to his ewes."
Chris' son Jack has even gotten in on the farm fun! Earlier this month, the actor shared a shot of the 5-year-old in a pair of much-too-large camouflage boots. The proud dad sweetly captioned the pic with lyrics from Rodney Atkins' "Watching You."
"I've been watching you Dad. Ain’t that cool? I'm your buckaroo. I wanna be like you and eat all my food and grow up tall as you are," he wrote.
He also shared a video of him and Jack feeding a few of their ewes in an open field.
"Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, 'Seek communion with her visible form....go forth under the open sky and list to nature's teachings.' What a beautiful creation over which we've been given the responsibility of stewardship," Chris wrote.
-- Stephanie Case