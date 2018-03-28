Chris Pratt Says It's 'Love At First Sight' With His New Longhorn Cow!

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt's new lady is home on the range!

The "Avengers: Infinity War" actor, who has been spending a lot of time at his Washington farm this year, welcomed a new animal into the family -- a sweet, brown-and-white longhorn cow.

"Love at first sight," Chris wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of the four-legged beauty. "This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas. She's adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl!"

Love at first sight. This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas. She’s adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl! #farmlife #texasgirl

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Chris has been sharing a bevy of #farmlife photos in recent weeks, including snaps of his flock of sheep. Last month, he introduced Prince Rupert, a brown ram, to his Instagram followers and shared a funny story about his misadventures grooming the animal.

"I wrestled him so we could trim his hooves. Livin' that #farmlife givin' ol Prince Rupert a mani pedi. All good," he wrote in part. "When you get him on his butt like this and he just chills out and starts to get sleepy. It's the cutest thing. He's so cuddly when he's not trying to wrestle you and smash your knees for steppin' up to his ewes."

Meet Prince Rupert. He will kick your butt if you’re not careful. Straight up. When Rupert is horny and you get in the way... look out! He’s a very aggressive ram. The males get that way if they don’t become wethers. Prince Rupert will ram the heck out of anyone who gets in his way. Literally RAMS you. WAIT! That’s where that comes from!? Rams you!? Cause he’s a RAM? Get it? Mind blown. I’m learning a lot up here. I wrestled him so we could trim his hooves. Livin’ that #farmlife givin’ ol Prince Rupert a mani pedi. All good. When you get him on his butt like this and he just chills out and starts to get sleepy. It’s the cutest thing. He’s so cuddly when he’s not trying to wrestle you and smash your knees for steppin’ up to his ewes. #FarmLife #Bounty

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Proud mama. Twin rams. 4am yesterday. #farmlife ♥️????

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Chris' son Jack has even gotten in on the farm fun! Earlier this month, the actor shared a shot of the 5-year-old in a pair of much-too-large camouflage boots. The proud dad sweetly captioned the pic with lyrics from Rodney Atkins' "Watching You."

"I've been watching you Dad. Ain’t that cool? I'm your buckaroo. I wanna be like you and eat all my food and grow up tall as you are," he wrote.

I’ve been watching you Dad. Ain’t that cool? I’m your buckaroo. I wanna be like you and eat all my food and grow up tall as you are.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!! 4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God's bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water! #fishing #fishingislife

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

He also shared a video of him and Jack feeding a few of their ewes in an open field.

"Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, 'Seek communion with her visible form....go forth under the open sky and list to nature's teachings.' What a beautiful creation over which we've been given the responsibility of stewardship," Chris wrote.

Livin’ that #farmlife ????♥️???????? Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, “Seek communion with her visible form....go forth under the open sky and list to nature’s teachings.” What a beautiful creation over which we’ve been given the responsibility of stewardship. The song is “Chain Breaker” by Zach Williams. I didn’t get his permission to use it. Hope that’s alright. ????????‍♂️????♥️ Big fan Zach. Please don’t sue me for all my sheep. Thanks to my farm team for all you do.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

VIDEO: Chris Pratt Takes Adorable Son Jack Out For A Clippers Game

-- Stephanie Case

RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News