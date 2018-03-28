Chris Pratt Says It's 'Love At First Sight' With His New Longhorn Cow!

Chris Pratt's new lady is home on the range!

The "Avengers: Infinity War" actor, who has been spending a lot of time at his Washington farm this year, welcomed a new animal into the family -- a sweet, brown-and-white longhorn cow.

"Love at first sight," Chris wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of the four-legged beauty. "This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas. She's adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl!"