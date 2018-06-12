Chris Pratt's 1993 'Jurassic Park' Date Shares Memories From That Night Out As Movie Turns 25

"Jurassic Park" just turned 25, and "Jurassic World" franchise star Chris Pratt remembers where he was when he saw the original film -- on a date!

Chris, who turned 14 just a few days after "Jurassic Park" came out in the summer of 1993, shared his memories of that teenage outing with Access.

"I was in the movie theater opening weekend. Saw it. I was with my mom and my dad and my friend Jessie Carrow, and her mom Elaine," Chris told Natalie over the weekend at the junket for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" on Oahu. "They actually set us up on a date -- me and Jessie. And it didn't take long before I forgot I was on a date. I was just like, caught up in the dinosaur mania!"

Access' team tracked down Jessie, who shared her memories with our Scott Evans on Tuesday -- including who asked whom.

"He asked me, but the biggest thing I remember is getting a big box of Hot Tamales on the way in because I wanted to make sure that if he tried to kiss me I had good breath," Jessie said, with a chuckle at the memory.

But, there was no smooch though for the young teens.

"The parents being there was a bit of a distraction," Jessie said.

Not only did Jessie and Chris go on a first date to "Jurassic Park," they even went to homecoming and prom together!

