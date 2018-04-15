Chris Stapleton's Twins Have Arrived — Reba McEntire Drops The Baby News At 2018 ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton is a dad again times two!

The country music singer, 39, skipped out on the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas to stay home with his wife, Morgane, in Nashville, while they waited for their twins' arrival — and it looks like things moved quick!

After Chris won Album of the Year for "From A Room: Volume 1," host Reba McEntire took the stage to accept the award on Chris' behalf. And at the same time, she announced that Chris and Morgane's twins had arrived.