Chris Stapleton's Wife Morgane Shares First Photo Of Newborn Twins

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are feeling double the love.
Just two days after welcoming twin boys, the couple shared the first photo of their newborns along with a heartfelt update.
"Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family," Morgane wrote on Tuesday, captioning a black-and-white Instagram shot of herself cradling her and Chris' tiny bundles of joy.
Reba McEntire had announced the boys' arrival during Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards, when Chris couldn't be present for his Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year wins.
While many of Chris' peers knew he was in Nashville to be by Morgane's side, the news that she had given birth was a happy surprise for everyone watching.
"Those rascals came a little bit early," Reba told the delighted crowd.
Morgane gave fans a more detailed explanation in her Instagram post, thanking the medical staff who ensured that she and the babies were safe and sound before and after delivery.
"At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy," she wrote. "Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!"
Chris also chimed in on social media with a message of gratitude, and made sure to give Reba a friendly shout-out.
"Thank you for sharing our good news @Reba! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day," Chris wrote on Instagram of the twins' birth. "Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone's support!"
As if he didn't already have enough to celebrate, it turns out Chris and his baby boys share an extra special connection – Sunday was also the singer's 40th birthday.
