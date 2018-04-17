Chris Stapleton's Wife Morgane Shares First Photo Of Newborn Twins

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are feeling double the love.

Just two days after welcoming twin boys, the couple shared the first photo of their newborns along with a heartfelt update.

"Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family," Morgane wrote on Tuesday, captioning a black-and-white Instagram shot of herself cradling her and Chris' tiny bundles of joy.