Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hilariously Create Their Own 'Below Deck' Video

It looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend could give Captain Sandy and Hannah a run for their money as Captain and Chief Stew.

In a funny video posted on Chrissy's Twitter account on Sunday, the couple created their own "Below Deck" video calling it "Below Deck: Malibu" as they hit the high seas with their famous friends. Naturally, they were sailing on the super yacht Valor — the same one as in the hit Bravo series.

First, the couple and their friends put together their own spin on "The Love Boat" intro, all rocking nautical themed outfits. John backed the vocals on the video singing the iconic "The Love Boat" theme song.

