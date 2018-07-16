Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hilariously Create Their Own 'Below Deck' Video

Chrissy Teigen stars as chief stew in her hilarious remake of "Below Deck." (Credit: Twitter)
It looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend could give Captain Sandy and Hannah a run for their money as Captain and Chief Stew.
In a funny video posted on Chrissy's Twitter account on Sunday, the couple created their own "Below Deck" video calling it "Below Deck: Malibu" as they hit the high seas with their famous friends. Naturally, they were sailing on the super yacht Valor — the same one as in the hit Bravo series.
First, the couple and their friends put together their own spin on "The Love Boat" intro, all rocking nautical themed outfits. John backed the vocals on the video singing the iconic "The Love Boat" theme song.
BELOW DECK :: MALIBU pic.twitter.com/jgs49KIL8H— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 16, 2018
In the video, which really was a "The Love Boat" meets "Below Deck" creation, John, Chrissy and their pals all payed an important role. Chrissy was the chief stew, John played the captain, pal and hairstylist Jen Atkin took a dig at "Below Deck's" Kasey as a vomiting 3rd stew, her husband Mike Rosenthal was a bosun, chef Paul Barbosa starred as Chef, and Meghan as a second stew.
Chrissy captioned the funny video, "by far the dumbest thing we have ever done."
The funny time on the high seas appeared to happen after her party in Malibu celebrating her Becca Cosmetics collaboration. Prying eyes were able to see that chef Paul was one of the chefs at the Malibu bash and Jen and Mike were also in Malibu with the Legend/Teigen clan celebrating Chrissy's big beauty collab.
What do you think fans? Could Chrissy and John make it on the "Below Deck" crew?