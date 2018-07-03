Chrissy Teigen Can't Find A Pic Where She & Both Her Kids Actually Look Good

"Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?"

Seriously, trying to get two kids to look in the right direction, especially with an infant and a pre-occupied toddler is darn difficult.

Leave it to Chrissy to find a way to laugh about it!

