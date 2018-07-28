Chrissy Teigen Defends Meghan Markle & Slams Her Father: ‘This Guy Sucks’

(Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen is coming to Meghan Markle's defense.
On Saturday, the 32-year-old model blasted the Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, after he continued to make headlines by speaking out against the royal couple.
"This guy sucks," she wrote on Twitter. "What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing."
Chrissy attached screenshots of recent articles about Meghan's estranged father where he slams the royal family for their treatment of him. The clippings claim that Meghan has completely cut off communication with her father—with Thomas stating, "Diana would have loathed the way that I have been treated."
Meghan's relationship with her father has been strained since he skipped out on the royal wedding last May. Just three days ahead of their nuptials, Thomas underwent heart surgery—which kept him from walking his daughter down the aisle.
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, has also publicly lashed out at her. She recently took to Twitter to claim Meghan is "ignoring" their father and said she'd hold the newlywed responsible if he died.