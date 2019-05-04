Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Know She Was Experiencing Postpartum Depression

Chrissy Teigen reveals that she wasn’t aware that she was experiencing postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter Luna in 2016.

On Friday, the former Sports Illustrated model appeared on “Today” where she opened up about her struggle with understanding the “baby blues.”

“I just didn’t know there was any other way to feel,” she said. “I thought it was natural to be in this low point. I just assumed that was motherhood and no other way around it. It wasn’t just the blues, and a lot of us think it is baby blues you are going through.”

She explained that her friends played a huge role in her learning that what she was feeling was actually PPD.

“I thought it was the baby blues until people around me started telling me they saw distinct changes in my personality—that was really helpful to me. I had really changed,” Chrissy said.

The “Cravings” author said she relied on her husband, John Legend, her doctors, and her circle of friends to get her through her PPD.

During Maternal Mental Health month, Chrissy is sharing her story to raise awareness about what it’s like to suffer from postpartum depression.

“I wish more moms facing postpartum depression knew that great help and support is out there,” she said in an Instagram post.

“Imagine if we can get just as many people talking about postpartum depression as women who experience it each year — that’s over 500,000 of us!”