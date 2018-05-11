Chrissy Teigen Is Eating Tacos & Over Being Pregnant!

Chrissy Teigen is ready to meet her little man!
The model mama took to Twitter throughout this week to give regular updates on the final stretch of her pregnancy— and she's officially over being pregnant. Chrissy hilariously wrote on Wednesday, "happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss."
Chrissy and John Legend's second child is likely do any day now, so now it's just the waiting game.
And Chrissy is filling her time with her usual barrage of hilarious tweets.
She recently posted this funny snap where she's standing in front of a taco truck and wrote, "Blessed."
And shared updates about a bout with some serious indigestion. "I'm burping hot lava. I'm so done man."
And explained that she's a little jealous of all the people hanging out in Cannes right now
Hang in there, Chrissy!