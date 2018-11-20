Chrissy Teigen Has Her 'Jungle Feet' Hidden Or Retouched In Photos 'Per Contract'

Chrissy Teigen has no problem baring nearly all – with one hilarious exception.
The famously outspoken TV personality got candid about a major body insecurity on Tuesday's "Ellen," revealing that she goes to surprising lengths to keep her bare feet from being noticed.
Well, that backfired quickly.
"I have horrible feet," Chrissy confessed to host Ellen DeGeneres, before immediately realizing that she'd just started a conversation it was too late to back out of.
"Now you're all gonna look at my feet!" she shouted, before bending over to cover them as Ellen leaned in for a closer look.
Despite wearing open-toed shoes during the appearance, Chrissy explained that she's so insecure about her "Asian jungle feet" that she had a stipulation in her modeling days to prevent them from being caught on camera.
"No feet – like, I would bury them in the sand," the mom of two confessed of her Sports Illustrated photo shoot contracts. "Oh God, this is going to be a thing now."
While Ellen insisted that she couldn't see anything out of the ordinary below Chrissy's ankles, the cookbook author admitted that her hubby John Legend isn't quite as polite.
"John always says if I die ... all he has to do in the morgue — instead of lifting up the sheet on the face — he'll just do it the other way. He can tell by my feet," Chrissy laughed.
The 32-year-old went on to discuss her and John's upcoming NBC holiday special, but when a promotional photo appeared behind them, Ellen couldn't help but point out that Chrissy's feet were on display in a pair of white, fuzzy heels.
"They are retouched there, as per contract," Chrissy explained, to Ellen's disbelief.
"Absolutely … You know how people do their butt and their face? I just go straight foot," she added.
-- Erin Biglow