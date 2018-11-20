Chrissy Teigen Has Her 'Jungle Feet' Hidden Or Retouched In Photos 'Per Contract'

Well, that backfired quickly.

"I have horrible feet," Chrissy confessed to host Ellen DeGeneres, before immediately realizing that she'd just started a conversation it was too late to back out of.

"Now you're all gonna look at my feet!" she shouted, before bending over to cover them as Ellen leaned in for a closer look.

Despite wearing open-toed shoes during the appearance, Chrissy explained that she's so insecure about her "Asian jungle feet" that she had a stipulation in her modeling days to prevent them from being caught on camera.