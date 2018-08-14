Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Pleads With Luna To Smile In A Pic & Luna Mean Mugs Instead

It looks like Chrissy Teigen has her own little model on her hands — and nobody is going to tell little Luna what to do!
In a new snap from Chrissy and husband John Legend's family vacation in Bali, Chrissy joked in the Instagram caption that she pleaded with their daughter Luna to smile for a family photo with her and baby Miles. But Luna was simply not having it. In the pic, Luna is looking straight-on at the camera and giving her best mean mug.
Chrissy captioned the Instagram shot, "Luna. Luna please. Luna one smile. Please for mama. Okay that’s fine you don’t have to. Don’t listen to people that tell you to smile. But please can you smile. No it’s ok nevermind. Maybe one smile?"
In the funny snap, the model mama is looking down at her daughter as she holds onto her other child, Miles.
Well, at least Luna has a style all her own!
