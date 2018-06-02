Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have Disco Fever On '70s-Inspired Date Night

Slayin' alive! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have disco fever.
The couple kicked off their weekend in retro fashion (literally), donning spot-on costumes for a '70s-inspired date night.
Chrissy stunned in her sequined white gown with a daring slit, polishing off the look with peekaboo pumps and a matching scarf tied atop her cascading curls. John, meanwhile, looked the part in his crisp white suit with an unbuttoned black shirt underneath.
The singer had fun striking a classic '70s pose for Instagram, but joked in his caption that he resembled something more familiar to today's era.
"I am an emoji," he wrote.
Chrissy also demonstrated some serious moves of her own, but quipped that she may need a little time to recover.
"I will be sore from this 3 second a** pop all week," she captioned a sexy Insta snap of herself leaning against a pool table with John nearby.
The 32-year-old gave birth to her and John's second child, son Miles Theodore, in May. While the couple couldn't seem more thrilled to be a family of four, they're also happy to prioritize some needed alone time.
"First post-Miles date night!" John wrote on Instagram last weekend, sharing a photo of him and Chrissy smiling at dinner.
While true '70s fans might be thinking that Chrissy and John's throwback festivities would have been more fitting if they'd waited one more day, the "Love Me Now" crooner revealed that he'd already coined a new term for their celebration.
"Friday Night Fever," John wrote, captioning a killer photo of his and Chrissy's coordinated looks.
