Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Reveal Son's Name & Share First Pic!

Meet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable baby boy Miles!
John and Chrissy both shared the same first pic of baby Miles on Sunday on their Instagram accounts.
They also revealed his name in their captions.
"Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens," John wrote.
Chrissy said their home is "overwhelmed with love" since Miles' arrival.
"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" she captioned the same pic on her Instagram page.
On Wednesday, Chrissy announced her son's arrival by tweeting, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!"
Chrissy and John are already parents to adorable 2-year-old daughter Luna.
-- Jolie Lash