Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Adorably Dances In A Pink Mercedes



Luna has a sweet ride!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is ready to party in her new whip! Chrissy posted an adorable video of her 1-year-old tot sitting in a hot pink toy Mercedes and she seems pleased as punch to just sit in the car and dance. Luna showed off her moves, doing the snake, the wax on/wax off and the raise the roof.

Chrissy joked in the Instagram caption that she didn't even want to tell little Luna that the car actually moves.

"I don’t think I ever need to tell her it can actually move, @irinashayk! 💕💕💕💕," Chrissy wrote.