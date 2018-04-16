Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Adorably Dances In A Pink Mercedes

No brightcove id
Luna has a sweet ride!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is ready to party in her new whip! Chrissy posted an adorable video of her 1-year-old tot sitting in a hot pink toy Mercedes and she seems pleased as punch to just sit in the car and dance. Luna showed off her moves, doing the snake, the wax on/wax off and the raise the roof.
Chrissy joked in the Instagram caption that she didn't even want to tell little Luna that the car actually moves.
"I don’t think I ever need to tell her it can actually move, @irinashayk! 💕💕💕💕," Chrissy wrote.
The fancy toy car seemed to come from Chrissy's Sports Illustrated pal, Irina Shayk.
That wasn't the only sweet video Chrissy posted of Luna on Monday. She also shared this funny video of Luna trying to learn how to flash a "peace sign."
"working on our peace sign," Chrissy captioned the video.
We are loving these sweet videos that Chrissy is posting ahead of the arrival of Baby No. 2. Chrissy and John announced late last year that they have another baby on the way.