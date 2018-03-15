Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is The Best Hairdresser

Leave it to Luna to help you get your hair perfect!
Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable video of daughter Luna helping dad John Legend get his hair perfect by combing it out for him. In the sweet video, little Luna can be seen using a comb to get out all the tangles for the "All of Me" singer, as well as give him what looks like a comb massage.
John is overheard saying, please and thank you to his cute kiddo. The whole family is currently out on John's tour and is currently in Seoul, South Korea. They made previous stops over the past couple weeks in Tokyo and Hong Kong. Luna has certainly been keeping busy throughout her travels. Last week the whole family hit Disneyland in Hong Kong and Luna got an extra special hug from Minnie Mouse.
Chrissy and John are expecting their second child together, this spring. Chrissy told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show in late January that she was five months along, putting her due date near the end of May.
WATCH ABOVE: Chrissy Teigen Mourns The Loss Of Her & John Legend's Beloved Bulldog: 'I Will Love You Forever'