Chrissy Teigen, Kobe Bryant, James Corden & More Celebs React To LeBron James Joining The LA Lakers

It's official – NBA icon LeBron James is making his move to the Los Angeles Lakers and Hollywood's biggest stars couldn't be more excited!

On Sunday, Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron signed a four year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before the move was confirmed, however, model momma Chrissy Teigen sparked some major basketball rumors after spotting LeBron in Downtown LA.