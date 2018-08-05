Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets While Experiencing 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake In Bali

Chrissy Teigen's Bali vacation just took a scary turn.
The cookbook author took to Twitter to live tweet her experience as a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked nearby island Lombok, Indonesia.
"oh my god," she wrote. "Bali. Trembling. So long."
(Getty Images)
"Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of "hooooooly s**t this is happening"," she added.
Chrissy also shared that how she reacted after the earthquake hit.
"I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying "I'm. I'm naked. I'm named" like a naked zombie," she added.
After the initial 7.0 earthquake struck, she continued to tweet about the aftershocks.
"So many aftershocks," she wrote. "im either trembling or these little quakes won't stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE."
"Another. Oh dear lord," she wrote.
"another one," she continued. "small but please, earth."
The earthquake killed at least three people and initially triggered a tsunami warning, which was later lifted, according to NBC News.
-- Stephanie Swaim