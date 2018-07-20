Chrissy Teigen Reacts To Her Dad's Flirty Comment On Eva Longoria's Makeup-Free Selfie

Eva Longoria just won herself a brand-new fan – Chrissy Teigen's dad!

The "Desperate Housewives" alumna, who recently gave birth to her first child, sent a Twitter selfie to fellow mom Chrissy on Friday, showing off her postpartum beauty routine.

"Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breastfeeding?" Eva joked, her brown locks whisked into a knot as 1-month-old Santiago slept on her chest. "I feel like I'm always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston."