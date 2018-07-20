Chrissy Teigen Reacts To Her Dad's Flirty Comment On Eva Longoria's Makeup-Free Selfie

Eva Longoria just won herself a brand-new fan – Chrissy Teigen's dad!
The "Desperate Housewives" alumna, who recently gave birth to her first child, sent a Twitter selfie to fellow mom Chrissy on Friday, showing off her postpartum beauty routine.
"Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breastfeeding?" Eva joked, her brown locks whisked into a knot as 1-month-old Santiago slept on her chest. "I feel like I'm always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston."
Before the "Lip Sync Battle" host had a chance to weigh in on her friend's look, her dad beat her to the punch!
"One of the worlds most beautiful women makeup or not," Ron Teigen Sr. wrote on Twitter. "A special hello from Pops Teigen."
Ron's compliment left his famous daughter speechless – only able to muster a hilarious "ummmmmmmmm."
"One, you look incredible and mom buns are life. Two, I'm sorry for my father," she joked in a response to Eva.
"Aw thanks Chrissy, and I love your father already, I know my demographic!" the new mom zinged back.
Chrissy then extended her dad's 15 minutes of Twitter fame by sharing a photo of his artistic hobby – making wooden figurines!
"My dad carves tiny wooden men if anyone wants one," she tweeted.
Fans quickly flooded her comments with requests for Ron's work – including Brooklyn Decker.
"THIS IS BULLSH*T BC IVE BEEN WAITING ON MINE FOR YEARS. IM LOOKING AT YOU, @RonTeigenSr," the model joked.