Chrissy Teigen Reacts To 'SNL' Using Her Baby Shower Pics In A Sketch About Kanye West

Chrissy Teigen's baby shower got the attention of "Saturday Night Live," and it ended up in their latest parody!

Chrissy had a baby shower last week and despite a dispute between her husband John Legend and Kanye West over West's support of President Donald Trump, both Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West attended Chrissy's shower.

The moment ended up getting a "SNL" nod during the "A Quiet Place" parody, which tackled Kanye's controversial tweets. A picture of the guests was also added to the funny sketch, which Cecily Strong and Donald Glover nailed.

"No! Kanye, leave Chrissy Teigen out of this," Cecily said during the sketch.

"Guess who was at the baby shower…Jesse. Tyler. Ferguson," Donald Glover added.

Chrissy took to Twitter to react to the funny "SNL" moment.

"Oh my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!!," Chrissy tweeted.

Her "buzzer beater moment" was a nod to LeBron James' killer last-minute buzzer shot during his game on Saturday.

As usual, Chrissy is nailing every pop culture moment.

